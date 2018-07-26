Muhammad Saqib Khursheed wins PP-234 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Saqib Khursheed has won election from Punjab constituency PP-234 Vehari-VI by securing 37,953 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Zahid Iqbal stood second by securing 34,528 votes while an independent candidate Rana Fakhar Islam grabbed third position by getting 15,146 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.65%.