Muhammad Sabtain Khan of PTI wins PP-88 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Sabtain Khan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-88 Mianwali-IV by securing 55,644 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Malik Muhammad Feroz Joyia of Pakistan Musliam League Nawaz (PML-N) stood second by securing

37,956 votes and Tehreek e Labaik candidate Malik Shahzad Iqbal grabbed third position by getting 15,790 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.56%.