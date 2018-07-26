Muhammad Riyaz of PML-N wins NA-123 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Riyaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore-I by securing 97,193 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Wajid Azeem stood second by securing 72,535 votes, while the candidate of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Muhammad Latif Khan grabbed third position by getting 23,952 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 61.19%.