Muhammad Mian Soomro PTI wins NA-196 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhamnmad Mian Soomro has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-196 Jaccobabad by securing 92,274 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani stood second by getting 86,876 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Mutahida Majlis Amal candidate Abdul Ghani Ansari getting 12,739 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.59%.