Muhammad Latasub Satti of PTI wins PP-6 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Latasub Satti has won election from Punjab constituency PP-6, Rawalpindi-I by securing 64,322.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Ashfaq Sarwar stood second by securing 56,682 votes while candidate of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Sajjad Abbasi grabbed third position by getting 9,902 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.02 %.