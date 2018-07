ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Khan Daba has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-151 Khanewal-II by securing 1,11,198 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ahmed Yar Baraj of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 109,520 votes and Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Aamir Sohail grabbed third position with 8,973 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.62%.