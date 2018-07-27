Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry of PML-N wins NA-112 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-112 Toba Tek Singh-II by securing 1,25,303 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Ashfaq of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 1,21,031 votes and
Independent candidate Khawar Ahmed Khan grabbed third position with 6463 votes.
Voter turnout was recorded at 59.22%.
