Muhammad Jamal Ud Din of MMA wins NA-49 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMA) candidate Muhammad Jamal Ud Din has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-49 Tribal Area X by securing 7,794 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan,

Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf candidate Dost Muhammad Khan stood second by getting 6,606 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Qayyum Sher

with 6075 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 20.71%.