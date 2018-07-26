Muhammad Ismail Raho of PPPP wins PK-87 election

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Ismail Raho has won election from Sindh constituency PS-74 Badin-V by securing 44,953 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Zulfiqar Ali Mirza stood second by securing 28,888 votes while candidate of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Syed Daud Shah grabbed third position by getting 1,692 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.83%.