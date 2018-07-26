Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik wins NA-170 election Bahawal pur-i

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-170 Bahwal pur- i by securing 84495 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman stood second by getting 74,694 votes.

The third position was grabbed by MMA candidate Syed waseem Akthar , with 14,821 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.29 %