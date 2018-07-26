Muhammad Basharat Raja of PTI wins PP-14 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Muhammad Basharat Raja has won election from Punjab constituency PP-14 Rawalpindi-IX by securing 54,098 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Usama Chaudhry stood second by securing 32,837 votes, while candidate of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan Muhammad Waseem Farukh grabbed third position by getting 6,761 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 51.27%.