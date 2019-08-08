Muhammad Azaan, Yaseen enter into KP Aquapura Junior U-15 Squash semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Aug 08 (APP):Muhammad Azaan and Yaseen Khattak took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aquaura Junior Under-15 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the sem-final matches of the Boys Under-15, Girls Under-15, Boys Under-13 and Boys Under-11.

In the Boys Under-15 top seeded Muhammad Azaan Khalil recorded victory against Idrees Khan in the straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-1 and 11-4 in a one-sided affair. Muhammad Azaan Khalil fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow his rival Idrees Khan to strike back. In the other matches Mutahir Ali Shah defeated Shoaib Afzal by 3-1 in a thrilling encounter lasted for 49th minute, the score was 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10 and 11-9.