Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind of PTI wins PP-279 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Ashraf Khan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-279, Muzaffargarh-XII by securing 42,564.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ahmed Yar stood second by securing 24,676 votes while candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Muhammad Amjad Abbas grabbed third position by getting 10,649 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.43 %.