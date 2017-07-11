Much awaited film “Project Ghazi” to be released on July 14

LAHORE, July 11 (APP): The film of Syed Muhammad Ali Raza,

“Project Ghazi” will be released in cinema houses on July 14.

The film is based on a Science fiction and senior TV artist,

Talat Hussain has performed as a scienctist in the film. The

film also highlighted the role of Pakistan Army for the

defence of the country.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the producer and writer

of the film said that “Project Ghazi” will be a hit film

and will be liked by the all classes of the public.

It may be recalled that newly released films, Yalghar,

and Mehrul Nisa We love you, are doing big business all

over the country.