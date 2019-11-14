Mualana’ s flopped march almost concludes: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday termed Jamiat-Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s so called Azadi march a flopped march.

He said the “interests march” has unmasked the real face of Maulana, educate the nation to beware from his political tactics that were being used just to grab power.

Talking to a private news channel she said after failure of plan-A Maulana has announced plan-B for the another failure, adding, Maulana could not show political maturity as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government had asked him to come forward on dialogue table to solve the political matters but he ignored the way of reconciliation and finally faced failure.

She stressed that incumbent government is the first government that showed positive gesture to opposition parties besides doing efforts to resolve the issues peacefully.

PTI is marking history by taking effective initiatives over national and political matters, she added.

The Minister said the nation is mature enough and would not be trapped by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s political dramas as he was using the innocent students for getting personal goals that he could never achieve.

Maulana could not bear the loss of his conventional victory in the election 2018 which deprived him of a huge banglow in ministers’ colony where he had been resided for years, she said.

“After decades he was jobless and putting the future of youth on risk for his vested interests,” she remarked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed on equal political rights and would never stop any political party from staging peaceful protest in future too, she mentioned.