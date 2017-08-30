MST signs 19 agreements in fields of Science Technology: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST)

have signed 19 agreements with various countries for cooperation in

the fields of Science and Technology during the last five years.

In the question hour, the ministry in a written reply said the

agreements had been signed with Belarus, India, China, Germany, Korea,

Morocco, USA, Japan, Thailand, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

and Italy.

To another question the ministry said, the Pakistan Standards &

Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) working under the administrative

control of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under its Act VI

of 1996 is mandated to formulate Standards and monitor the quality of

products falling under the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme.

PSQCA has developed 22,368 standards covering both the Food and

non-Food items. This includes 1280 standards pertaining to food items.

Presently, 109 items are included in the mandatory list of PSQCA, out

of which 38 are food items, while the remaining 71 are non-food items.

PSQCA is mandated to include only processed and packed food items in

the list of mandatory items on need basis keeping in view their

importance for public health and safety, on the basis of the proposals

received from an interested party, such as National Standards

Committee, Business Community, Consumers, Consumer Protection Agencies

Associations, NGOs and Public Sector Organizations.