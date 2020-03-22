MQM’s rejoining cabinet to strengthen government’s efforts for Karachi uplift: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the decision by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) to rejoin the federal cabinet would strengthen the government’s efforts for betterment of Karachi.

In a tweet, she said MQM’s decision to rejoin the cabinet was appreciable and government welcome it.

She said the whole nation was united in this difficult time which was required to face the challenge of coronavirus.