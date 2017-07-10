MQM-Pak, PSP workers join PML-N

KARACHI, July 10 (APP): A large number of workers of
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pak) and Pak Sirzamin
Party (PSP) on Monday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The announcement to this effect was made at a gathering held here
at the provincial headquarters of PML-N.
Speaking on the occasion, President of PML-N Sindh, Babu
Sarfraz, said that the country attained a rapid development during
the current tenure of the government of Prime minister Muhammad nawaz
Sharif.
He pointed out that Pakistan had became a nuclear power during
the previous tenure of PML-N and credit for that also went to Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Babu Sarfraz said that during the present term of PML-N, the
Prime minister gave the nation the gift of China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) and several other mega development projects.
He said the present government would complete its full term
and also attain majority in the coming Senate election.
Babu Sarfraz expressed the confidence that in the next general
election, the PML-N under Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, would
also emerge as victorious.
He stated that the federal government had initiated health-card
scheme in the country to provide healthcare facilities to the
commonman.
As many as 20,000 health cards would also be distributed in each
district of Karachi, he added.
On the occasion, MPA Soroth Thebo, and other party
leaders including Khalid Mumtaz, Asmat Anwar Mehsud, Nisar Shah, Malik
Taj, Asad Usmani and S.M. Zubair were also present.
