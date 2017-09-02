MQM-P leader survives assassination attempt

KARACHI, Sept 2 (APP): The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly
and a leader of Muttahiqa Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan survived an assassination attempt in Karachi on Saturday.
He was attacked when he emerged after offering Eid ul Azha prayers in
a mosque in the area.
According to police three unknown terrorists wearing police uniforms
attacked Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan in BufferZone area after Eid ul Azha prayer.
One of the guards of Khawaja Izhar, a police constable lost his life in
the firing while two others were injured. However, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan remained safe in the attack, police added.
It said that the police took prompt action and in an encounter killed
one of the assailants while the others managed to escape.
Further investigation was in progress, a spokesman of the Sindh police
pointed out.
