MQM-P candidates rail against nulling permission for public meeting

HYDERABAD, July 19 (APP):The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s candidates for the constituencies of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad have criticized the cancellation of permission given to the party for holding a public meeting on July 19.

Addressing a press conference at the Qila ground here on Thursday, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Rashid Khilji and other candidates claimed that they had obtained prior permission for the event. They maintained that their permission had been cancelled for inexplicable reason.

“The permission was cancelled after we completed all the arrangements for the public meeting. Thousands of chairs were placed on the ground, the stage was set and the party’s flags and banners were put up all over the place,” said Khilji, who is a former MPA.

They alleged that some workers of the party had also been arrested.

They further alleged that the candidates of other political parties were even violating Election C ommission of Pakistan’s code of conduct but the district administration was not taking action against them.

Qaimkhani, however, said the party would not withdraw from holding the public meeting and a new date and place for the event would soon be announced.

The four candidates of MQM-P in Hyderabad including former MNA Salahuddin, Nadeem Siddiqui, Younus Gaddi and Nisar Qureshi were also present.