MQM describe PTI’s agitation as ‘Satanic Show’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan members Thursday walked out of the National Assembly in protest against the pandemonium caused by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the House.

“It was not simply insulting or disrespecting but a ‘Satanic Show’. It seemed to be pre-planned and the abuses we listened today, were never listened in the past,” Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan said.

The member also sought a ruling from the Speaker on this attitude of the PTI and ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

He said it was also responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition to stop PTI members from disrupting the House proceedings as it was agreed at the Business Advisory Committee.

“Their attitude earned disrespect for the House and democracy. They

have trampled down democratic norms. We walk out of the House in protest

of their unethical attitude,” Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan said as he and his colleagues

walked out of the National Assembly.