MPs urge UN to play role in resolving Kashmir issue as per its own passed resolutions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Parliamentarians belonging to both treasury and opposition benches on Monday informed the visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations was a ray of hope for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the world body must play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per its own passed resolutions.

The parliamentarians from both sides of the divide were talking to the UN Secretary General, who called on him at the Foreign Office. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and high officials welcomed the distinguished guest as he arrived at the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister introduced Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate Mushahid Hussain Sayyed, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Iman, Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly Ehsanullah Tiwana and other members with the UN Secretary General.

The parliamentarians informed the UN Secretary General of the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and said that after revocation of Kashmir special status by the Modi government on August 5, 2019, basic rights of the Kashmir people had been usurped and the people were panicked.

They said the unilateral actions by India in Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable, adding that the United Nations role for peace and stability of the region was inevitable.

They thanked the UN Secretary General for his support in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The parliamentarians informed Antonio Guterres that bilateral talks with India could not be resumed in the present war-like atmosphere and the role of the UN leadership in such a tense environment had become very important.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he had visited Pakistan a number of times but the purpose of his present visit was to express solidarity with the country.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and it was wholeheartedly hosting the Afghan refugees for four decades. It had successfully eliminated the scourge of terrorism.

The UN Secretary General said the Kashmir dispute was very important for them and the United Nations could play the role of a mediator for its resolution. He said diplomacy and dialogue were very much important in resolving the issues.

He said the basic right of the people of Kashmir must be ensured.