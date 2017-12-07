MPs call for withdrawing US decision on Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Parliamentarians from both sides of aisle on Thursday strongly criticized the US President decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel and demanded of the US government to immediately withdraw its move as it would destabilize the whole region.

They termed the US move a violation of international laws and score of UN Security Council resolutions.

Condemning the US decision, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Parliamentary leader in the House, Syed Naveed Qamar said that it was very unfortunate day for the

whole world particularly the Muslim Ummah. The US decision would be great blow to the international peace and it would further vitiate the atmosphere of the entire region, he said.

He said the decision would have lasting effecting on the whole region.

Naveed Qamar said unfortunately, the Muslim countries opened fronts against each other for the last so many years resulting strengthen to Israel in the region.

He recalled the whole world had rejected the illegal occupation of Jerusalem in 1967 and strongly condemned the Israeli act.

He called for every possible effort to compel the US to withdraw its decision.

Taking part in the debate, senior leader of

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the US President’s decision

was a clear violation of international laws and UN resolutions.

He said the US move would not only create resentment and unrest in Muslim world

but also the entire world including US. Even the US allies countries including

UK, France and European Union have expressed their concerns over the decision,

he added.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was united on this issue and appreciated the

government prompt response to condemn the US move.

He was of the view that amicable settlement of Palestine issue was the only solution

to durable peace in the region.

Qureshi said being the important country of Muslim Ummah, Pakistan should play its due

role in this regard.

He urged the US administration to revisit its decision otherwise it would promote

violence in the region.

Minister for Postal Service Maulana Ameer Zaman said that his

party fully supported the resolution passed by the House to condemn US

president decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He said announcement of US president was against the international laws

and United Nations resolutions.

Maulana Ameer Zaman said, those people were living in the fool’s paradise who were saying

that the decision would affect the struggle of Palestine people.

“Where the peace claimer countries are, when the rights of innocent people of Palestine

are being suppressed” he questioned.

He demanded the US president to immediately take back its decision as it would

harm the peace of the world.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) urged the Islamic

countries to devise a joint strategy to deal with the situation emerged after

the US president decision.

“We have to take joint decision to deal with the situation” he added. He said that

passage of resolution merely would not serve the cause and it required Pakistan

active role to deal with the issues being confronted to the Islamic countries.

Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar of Pakistan Muslim League Functional said that his party strongly condemned the US President’s move. He said this was a wake-up call for Muslims to devise joint

strategy.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah of Jamaat-e-Islami denounced the decision of the US president and expressed the hope that it would help united the Islamic countries.

He also thanked non-Muslims countries for expressing their concerns over the decision.

He also appreciated the Turkey decision for calling a conference of OIC

to discuss the issue. He suggested that Foreign Office should summon the US diplomat

and hand over a copy of the resolution passed by the house.

He asked the government to revisit its foreign policy keeping in view

the present situation. He said that Russia and China should be taken into confidence on the issue.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of Awami National Party said that meeting called by the Turkey to discuss the

issue should be productive. “We should make it a world’s issue rather than Muslim one”

He also suggested that parliamentary delegations should be dispatched to different countries for taking them on board. “We have to take better decision to highlight this important issue” he added.

Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq said that this situation had created a chance

to forge unity among the Muslim countries.

He regretted that unfortunately in past, actions were taken against Iraq, Afghanistan and

other Muslim countries on fake reports.

He asked the Pakistan leadership to play leading role on the issue and called

meeting of all the religions parties for taking unanimous decision to deal with

the situation.

“Joint strategy from all the Muslims countries is required to give clear message to

the US,” he said.

Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said that his party fully support the resolution passed by

the House and strongly condemn the US President’s decision.

He said that Western countries had also expressed their concerns over issue. He was of the view that this decision will not help to ensure peace in the world. Sherpao termed the US

president decision unwise and said that two states solution was the best

option.

He said Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit called by Turkey should take concrete

decision. He asked the government to proactively handle the situation.

Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal while condemning the US president decision said this will affect the world’s

peace. He was of the view that US president decision may increase terrorism

activities.

He asked the political parties to show unity not only in the Parliament but outside the

Parliament. European Union had also spoken against the decision, he added.

Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk said, Pakistan should play a leading role to condemn President US

decision of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the issue of Palestine is very complicated and required special

attention. He said that steps should be taken to strengthen the Parliament and all the institutions of the country should work in their constitutional domain so that a strong message can be conveyed to the rest of the world.