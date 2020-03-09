Mountaineer Shabbir Sadpara among Sakardu bus accident dead

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):Young mountaineer Shabbir Hussain Sadpara was among the 20 persons, who lost their lives when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous road and ended up in the Indus River near Gilgit-Baltistan’s city of Skardu on Monday.

According to Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri, Sadpara had last year scaled 8,047-meter Broad Peak, the 12th highest peak in the world, located in the Karakoram mountain range.

He said the 26-year-old was travelling to Skardu from Rawalpindi when the ill-fated bus fell into the Indus River near Yulboo Roudu. The initial reports said 20 passengers died, while five others were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, ACP President Abu Zafar Sadiq and Secretary Karrar Haidri have expressed deep grief over the loss of Sadpara and other passengers’ lives.

In a condolence message they prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.