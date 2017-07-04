MoU with China to strengthen cooperation in anti-corruption field: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Chairman of National Accountability
Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Tuesday said Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with China had been inked to streamline
cooperation in fields of anti-corruption.
In context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this
cooperation would further boost confidence in projects, being
undertaken in Pakistan.
Chairing a meeting held here to review performance of NAB, he
said the bureau was committed to working with absolute
professionalism, transparently and on merit.
The chairman said there was no shortcut to hard work,
commitment and professionalism and added NAB believes in “zero
corruption, 100 per cent development.”
He said NAB had prescribed timeline for efficient, effective
and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10
months.
The bureau had also introduced a new system of Combine
Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from experience and collective
wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system was not only
lending quality to work but also ensuring that no single individual
could influence the proceedings.