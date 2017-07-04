MoU with China to strengthen cooperation in anti-corruption field: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Chairman of National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Tuesday said Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) with China had been inked to streamline

cooperation in fields of anti-corruption.

In context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this

cooperation would further boost confidence in projects, being

undertaken in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting held here to review performance of NAB, he

said the bureau was committed to working with absolute

professionalism, transparently and on merit.

The chairman said there was no shortcut to hard work,

commitment and professionalism and added NAB believes in “zero

corruption, 100 per cent development.”

He said NAB had prescribed timeline for efficient, effective

and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10

months.

The bureau had also introduced a new system of Combine

Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from experience and collective

wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system was not only

lending quality to work but also ensuring that no single individual

could influence the proceedings.