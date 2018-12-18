Motorists advised to avoid travel on Motorway at night during foggy weather

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have asked motorists to avoid travel on Motorway at night

during ongoing foggy weather conditions.Talking to APP an official of the Motorway Police said that the commuters should use the G T Road or any other suitable road in heavy fog besides keeping fog lights of their vehicles on and observe control over speed.

He said that safety of the motorists was top priority of the NH&MP and those sections of the motorway are closed where visibility falls to zero level.

Citizens should avoid unnecessary travels due to dense fog besides avoiding use of mobile phones,he said.

He said that the live transmission of FM-95 MHz provides information about weather updates regularly and the road users should get the weather update before starting their journey in ongoing foggy conditions.

Moreover, he said that in collaboration with Radio Pakistan, NH&MP has introduced a facility for the benefit of road users.