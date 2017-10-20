Motorcycle production rises 34.81pc in two months

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):The motorcycles production in the country witnessed a sharp increase of 34.81 per cent during first two months (July-August) of the year 2017-18 as compared to same period of last year.

The motorbikes production jumped to 324,824 units in July- August (2017-18) from the production of 240,937 units in same period of last year, according to latest data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The breakup figures show that production of Honda motor bikes increased by 36.9 during the corresponding period as it went up from 136,890 units in July-August (2016-17) to 187,410 units in same period of current year.

Similarly, the production of Yamaha two wheelers, also witnessed an increase of 130 per cent as it increased from 1334 units in first two months of fiscal year 2016-17 to 3,068 units this year.

Suzuki manufactured 3,488 two-wheelers during the period under review while during same period of last year, 3,137 units were produced.

The production of United Auto motorcycles also increased from 49,464 units to 66,574 units this year, thus showing an increase of 34.6 per cent during the corresponding year.

Road Prince motorcycles also increased its production during the period under review as its production went up from 34,325 units in first two months of fiscal year 2016-17 to 43,395 units in same period of current fiscal year thus showing an increase of 24.4 per cent.

In addition, production of Ravi motorcycles increased by 64 per cent as 5,122 units were manufactured during the period under review while during same period of last year 3,106 motorcycles were manufactured.

The manufacturing of Hero bikes jumped from only 318 units in July-August (2016-17) to 1,923 units in same period of current year, thus showing a surge of 504 per cent.

Among three-wheelers, Sohrab manufactured 940 units during July-August (2017-18) as compared to the production of 1,002 units in same period of last year.

Likewise, Qinqqi three-wheelers also witnessed a decrease of 31 per cent as it declined to 3,418 units in first two months of 2017-18 from 4,995 units in same period of previous year.

Sazgar three-wheelers however, witness a slight increase of 3.25 per cent as its production went up from 3,717 units in July- August (2016-17) to 3,838 units this year.