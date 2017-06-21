Mostly sunny weather likely on Eid in most parts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Mix weather with chances of mostly

sunny in 80 percent areas of the country is likely to prevail on Eid

while isolated rain in upper parts of the country in evening and

night would turn weather pleasant.

Spokesman Met office, Dr. Muhammad Hanif on Wednesday said no

chances of heat wave to grip any part of the country during Eid days

and mostly moderate weather will be expected in major parts.

He told APP that monsoon rains are likely to occur in mid of

the next month of July which would be peak month for shower during

the upcoming monsoon season as below average rains are expected in

August and September this time.