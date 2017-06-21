Mostly sunny weather likely on Eid in most parts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Mix weather with chances of mostly
sunny in 80 percent areas of the country is likely to prevail on Eid
while isolated rain in upper parts of the country in evening and
night would turn weather pleasant.
Spokesman Met office, Dr. Muhammad Hanif on Wednesday said no
chances of heat wave to grip any part of the country during Eid days
and mostly moderate weather will be expected in major parts.
He told APP that monsoon rains are likely to occur in mid of
the next month of July which would be peak month for shower during
the upcoming monsoon season as below average rains are expected in
August and September this time.
