Most trainees at Xinjiang centers have graduated, returned homes

BEIJING, July 30 (APP):Most of the trainees at vocational educational centers in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region have graduated and return homes.

These trainees, influenced by terrorism and extremism were imparted education about on laws and vocational skills to help them useful citizens and start jobs and businesses, Arken Tuniaz, vice chairman of the regional government said at a briefing on Xinjiang development held here on Tuesday.

“Some of them have found jobs with the skills they obtained at the centers, while some have set up their own businesses,” Arken Tuniaz, vice-chairman of the regional government said.

The graduates have started to play a positive role in Xinjiang’s development, Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the regional government who was also present said. “They have also helped others in finding better jobs and pursing a better life,” he said.