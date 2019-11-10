Mosque could be the best platform to bring about social change: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that mosques and the religious scholars could be the best source to bring social change if they also guided the people on health, environment, good governance and other societal issues, besides the religious ones.

“This is the platform which has changed the world and if Pakistan will change, it will do from the very platform,” the president said addressing the International ‘Rahmatulllil Alameen Conference’ held here in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, former federal minister Dr Babar Awan, religious scholars from across Pakistan and abroad besides the parliamentarians and diplomats attended the conference titled “State of Madina and Concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

The president said the religious scholars should teach the people including children and elders about the cleanliness, health, women rights, justice, rising against repression and the sufferings of the people in the world whether it was Kashmir or any other part of the world.

He said the mosques were already the center of morality but it should widen their scope to other social issues as the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also used to run the state affairs from the mosque.

The president said he had invited the ministers for education and religious affairs and head of the Council of the Islamic Ideology to discuss as how the social role of the mosque could be enhanced.

He said the State of Madina was the set of all such principles. The legislation by the government on those lines and its onward implementation would accomplish the establishment of the Madina state.

He said at the time of the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan had categorically announced that the party would work to develop Pakistan on the model of Madina state whether anyone supported him or not.

Dr Alvi told the gathering that in every aspect of their lives, the companions of the Holy Prophet(PBUH) had followed him as the only inspiration which led to their excellence in all aspects.

He said the launching of Ehsaas Program by the government was also in light of the Islamic injunctions to support the poor.

He said the basis of the constitution of the Madina state was the Holy Quran which called for protection of the rights of all the citizens including the women and minorities.

The president told the international gathering that at the time when Pakistan had wholeheartedly opened its doors to the Sikhs from India and elsewhere to visit their holy shrines, Indian apex court had announced a biased verdict in Babri Masjid dispute.

He said amidst such situation, the world was looking at the leaders like Imran Khan, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad to play their role for resolution of the world issues like Kashmir and others.

He said following the spirit of the Madina state, it was the duty of the religious scholars to teach the people not to deprive the women of their rights besides guiding them on other social issues like cleanliness, health and good governance.

Even, he said, the religious scholars could also guide the people to share their conveyance with those who did not have the facility as had also been advised by the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri and visiting religious scholars from Iran, Tunisia and other countries also addressed the conference which also marked the distribution of prizes among the best writers of the books and research papers on Madina state and Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).