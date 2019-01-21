More widespread rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):More widespread rain is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological

Department (PMD).

A westerly wave was still affecting most of the upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Widespread rain is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.