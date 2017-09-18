More than 40 films screened on first day of APFF

ISLAMABAD Sept 18 (APP): Large number of youth and common

citizens turned up to watch more than 40 short films screened on the

day one of the first Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF) on Monday along

with four panel discussions and the inauguration of an exhibition of

photographs on the theme of peace.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with the support

of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage

has organised the festival to support the common vision of Asia on

the situation of human rights and other challenges being faced by

the 60 per cent of the total global population.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said Cinema, both

narrative and documentary, was probably the most accessible and

effective vehicle for promoting social change in the world because

it could address important social and cultural issues while at the

same time entertaining people.

He said, it had the unique ability to reach mass audiences

that no other form of communication or art could match and was equipped

with powerful tools to engage people into a collective that,

informs, transforms and shapes the public mind.

He said, being a collaborative art form, cinema employs

acting, music, choreography, writing, photography geography and

architecture to create dramatic visual effects, synthetic dreams,

counterfeit emotions and preconceived spontaneity to tell stories.

It moves people emotionally and intellectually and appeals all

categories of intelligence. Cinema has proven itself to be the best

vehicle for the preservation of the cultural narratives of the land

and for highlighting people’s aspirations, dreams, struggles and

achievements.