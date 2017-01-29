More than 10,000 tourists daily visits Murree, Galiyat: PTDC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): More than ten thousands

domestic tourists are visiting hilly areas especially

Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country on daily

basis to enjoy snowfall.

An official Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told APP

that as the snowfall in full swing at different hilly tourists

resorts, the flow of tourists from various parts of the country has

increased day by day.

He said (PTDC) has started work on analyzing the tourists

ratio to various famous resort from the start of current winter

season.

He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hill

resorts in the coming days.

He said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would

also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous

years.

He viewed that PTDC information Center work round the clock to

facilitate the tourists and provide required information about

various famous resorts.

The resorts including Bhurban, New Murree, Kashmir Point,

Pindi Point, Mall Road and Ayubia were packed with tourists.