More than 10,000 tourists daily visits Murree, Galiyat: PTDC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): More than ten thousands
domestic tourists are visiting hilly areas especially
Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country on daily
basis to enjoy snowfall.
An official Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told APP
that as the snowfall in full swing at different hilly tourists
resorts, the flow of tourists from various parts of the country has
increased day by day.
He said (PTDC) has started work on analyzing the tourists
ratio to various famous resort from the start of current winter
season.
He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hill
resorts in the coming days.
He said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would
also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous
years.
He viewed that PTDC information Center work round the clock to
facilitate the tourists and provide required information about
various famous resorts.
The resorts including Bhurban, New Murree, Kashmir Point,
Pindi Point, Mall Road and Ayubia were packed with tourists.
