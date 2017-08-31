More than 10 mln people witnessed Azadi Train

Mianwali, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

on Thursday completed its countrywide journey from Khyber to

Karachi.

Senior officials of Pakistan Railways said that more than

10 million people witnessed Azadi Train during its journey from

Khyber to Karachi. He said that during 18-day tour Azadi Train

entertained people across the country.

On Thursday the train during its last destinations attracted

a huge crowd at Kot Adu, Layyah, Bhakkar and Mianwali Railway

Stations. On arrival of train, a large number of people were present

at every railway stations.

The railway stations were beautifully decorated with National

flags and welcome banners. The visitors took keen interest in the

cultural floats of Azadi Train depicting the culture of all four

provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that Azadi Train

successfully completed countrywide tour of all four provinces.

He said that Azadi Train likely to resume its journey to remaining

cities after Eid holidays. Azadi Train was started its journey on

August 12 from Margalla Railway Station and culminated at Basal

Railway Station.