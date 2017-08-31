More than 10 mln people witnessed Azadi Train

Mianwali, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train
on Thursday completed its countrywide journey from Khyber to
Karachi.
Senior officials of Pakistan Railways said that more than
10 million people witnessed Azadi Train during its journey from
Khyber to Karachi. He said that during 18-day tour Azadi Train
entertained people across the country.
On Thursday the train during its last destinations attracted
a huge crowd at Kot Adu, Layyah, Bhakkar and Mianwali Railway
Stations. On arrival of train, a large number of people were present
at every railway stations.
The railway stations were beautifully decorated with National
flags and welcome banners. The visitors took keen interest in the
cultural floats of Azadi Train depicting the culture of all four
provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).
Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that Azadi Train
successfully completed countrywide tour of all four provinces.
He said that Azadi Train likely to resume its journey to remaining
cities after Eid holidays. Azadi Train was started its journey on
August 12 from Margalla Railway Station and culminated at Basal
Railway Station.
