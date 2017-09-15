More stadiums to be set up in Balochistan to promote cricket: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Minister for Inter Provincial

Coordination Mian Raiz Hussain Pirzada Friday apprised the Senate

that more stadiums would be set up in Balochistan for promotion

of cricket in the province.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister

said law and order situation has significantly improved in the

province and there was dire need to promote sport activities.

He said the country’s sport system has been set up at region

and district levels adding usually the districts organizations

organized various tournaments.

To another question, the minister said a four member Review

Committee was set up with Naushad Ali (Test Cricketer) as Chairman

to evaluate and assess national cricket team failure in world cup

2003. The committee recommended that the Regions should be formed

along with some additional districts to be tagged in with a

particular region based on the geographical locations, he added.

He said in light of recommendations of the committee, 10

Regions were set up which were Quetta, Karachi, Hyderabad,

Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar

and Sialkot Regions.

He said over the more regions were included which were

Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Larkana and

Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The regional cricket associations were responsible to

promote, develop, regulate and maintain general control of

cricket in the respective Regions, he added.

Riaz said hockey players were sent abroad for training in

order to revive past glory.

He said football was also a popular game in the country and

the players were performing well. Various cases related to

football were pending before the courts and efforts were being

made to follow FIFA Rules.