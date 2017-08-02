More rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): More rain-thunderstorm with isolated

heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper

Punjab, federal capital, while at isolated places of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, federal capital, while at isolated places in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat,

Bannu, D I Khan divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the

country.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents

are penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to

continue in upper parts during next 24 hours, an official of Met

Office Wednesday told APP.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country

during this time span.

Total rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab:

Jhelum 155mm, Sialkot (City 66mm, A/P 55mm), Chakwal 65mm,

Gujranwala 64mm, Gujrat 58mm, Mangla 53mm, Islamabad (Golra 53mm,

Z.P 24mm, Bokra 16mm, Saidpur 13mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 42mm,

Chaklala 24mm), Joharabad 08mm, Kamra 07mm, Lahore A/P, Murree 05mm,

Faisalabad, M.B Din 04mm, Sargodha 02mm, KP: Bannu 82mm, Kohat

81mm, Malamjabba 45mm, Peshawar City 43mm, PAF 28mm), Dir 09mm,

Cherat 07mm, Parachinar 05mm, Balakot 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli,

Muzaffarabad 27mm, Rawalakot 06mm and Garhi Dupatta 05mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Sibbi 44øC,

Chillas 43øC, Dadu, Turbat, Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42øC.

Main cities temperatures remained Islamabad 29øC, Lahore 32øC,

Karachi 33øC, Peshawar 33øC, Quetta 38øC, Gilgit 41øC, Chitral 39øC,

Muzaffarabad 32øC, Murree 22øC, Skardu 36øC, Faisalabad 38øC, Multan

38øC, Hyderbad 37øC and Dir 35øC.