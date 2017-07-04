ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The met office Tuesday informed that a
weather system is expected to enter in Pakistan on Monday.
Under the influence of this weather system rain-dust-thunderstorm
with gusty winds is expected over upper and some central parts of the country.
Rain/thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at
scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan
and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday.
Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Malakand, Hazara
divisions and Kashmir on Tuesday to Wednesday.
Rain/Dust-thunderstorms expected at scattered places of
Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions
and Islamabad from Monday to Wednesday.
Rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds expected at isolated places
of Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions on
Monday/Tuesday.
Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds is expected in
Islamabad/Rawalpindi from Tuesday to Thursday. Isolated hailstorm is
also likely.
Hailstorm is also expected at a few places of upper Punjab,
upper KP and Kashmir during the period.
More rain forecast in coming week
