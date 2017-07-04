More rain forecast in coming week

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The met office Tuesday informed that a

weather system is expected to enter in Pakistan on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-dust-thunderstorm

with gusty winds is expected over upper and some central parts of the country.

Rain/thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at

scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan

and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday.

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Malakand, Hazara

divisions and Kashmir on Tuesday to Wednesday.

Rain/Dust-thunderstorms expected at scattered places of

Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions

and Islamabad from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds expected at isolated places

of Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions on

Monday/Tuesday.

Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds is expected in

Islamabad/Rawalpindi from Tuesday to Thursday. Isolated hailstorm is

also likely.

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places of upper Punjab,

upper KP and Kashmir during the period.