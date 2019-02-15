ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Hailing from Federally Administrated Tribal Area, Karachi Kings left-arm spinner Umer Khan believes more players will come to cricket in Fata as peace has returned to the region.
Umer’s, whose father repair punctures on vehicles had never deflated his passion of making it big in cricket, a press release said.
More players will come to cricket in Fata: Umer Khan
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Hailing from Federally Administrated Tribal Area, Karachi Kings left-arm spinner Umer Khan believes more players will come to cricket in Fata as peace has returned to the region.