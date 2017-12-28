More people wishing to avail govt Hajj scheme now:Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf Thursday said more and more people were wishing avail government Hajj scheme due to better arrangements and facilities being ensured by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Number of Hajj pilgrims were increasing every year as 120,000 pilgrims would go for Hajj this year, he said.

In 2013, it was very challenging task to look into Hajj matters due to mismanagement by the past regime, he said talking to a news channel.

He said the government had passed fifth Hajj policy and won satisfaction of the people of the country.

He said the government and the ministry worked hard to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims and restored their trust in the government.

The government has not increased expenditures of the Hajj this year and they were same as of previous year, he said.

Sardar Yousaf said, to facilitate senior citizens, the government had allocated quota for them who had applied for the Hajj and they would be treated separately.

The government would also arrange training sessions for awareness and guidance of the Hajj pilgrims, he said.

He said the government would ensure best travelling facilities to Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

To a question, he said that the government would ensure transparency in allotting quota to the private Hajj companies.