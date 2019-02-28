More measures envisaged in upcoming budget for ease of doing business: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Finance Minister, Asad Umar, said Thursday that the government had taken steps for ease of doing business and had been facilitating both domestic and foreign investors with various incentives including rationalization of tax regime.
Talking to a visiting Singapore business delegation, he said more such steps were envisaged in the budget 2019-20.
