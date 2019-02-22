More matches at home grounds to revive int’l cricket: Sir Vivian Richards

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):West Indian great Sir Vivian Richards Friday believed the struggle Pakistan cricket had to do after the suspension of international cricket at home in 2009 would meet its target after more and more matches to be played in the country.

Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards said it was quite encouraging to see the West Indies women’s team touring Pakistan for a three Twenty20 series against Pakistan women, a press release said.

“Before that, the West Indies men’s team came in March last year. Some of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches were played in Pakistan last year. I think it would be for Pakistan cricket,” he said.