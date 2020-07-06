More CPEC agreements to be signed in near future: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said despite prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was moving forward with full force and more projects under CPEC would be signed in near future.

Addressing the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project, Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads CPEC Authority said the project would not only produce 701 MW clean and low-cost electricity but it would also attract $1.5 billion foreign investment besides providing over 3000 jobs in the country.

“In only 10 days we have signed agreements that will bring $4 billion investment and will produce 1800 MW clean and cheap electricity in the country.

These projects will also help producing over 8000 jobs,” he added.

He said according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving forward to produce clean and cheaper electricity instead of utilizing the expensive imported fuel.

He said under the vision of the prime minister, the new projects were bringing billions of dollars of foreign investment instead of putting burden of loans on the government.