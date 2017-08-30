More adverse criticism, more motivated to serve: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Rejecting all allegations regarding
transfer of 17 million dollars to China, Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that his detractors could not
break his resolve to serve with their false allegations and baseless accusations.
“The more adverse is the criticism, the more stimulated I feel
to serve the masses who have elected me to this office”, he said
during a press at the Model Town secretariat here.
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there was no truth in
the transfer of 17 million dollars funds to China in the
Multan Metro Bus (MMB) project, adding that a private
television channel had hatched propaganda against him.
Shehbaz said the alleged company Capital Engineering did
not exist at all and it was a poor attempt into defamation
and undermine his achievements as a ‘Khadim’ of the people
of Punjab.
The CM said, he had served the people with honesty and
dedication. He said national interests and relations with China
had been compromised through such baseless allegations,
claiming such people were setting a bad example for the young
generation as well besides making an attempt to malign
the country.
He announced to resort to serve legal action against a
private TV channel and PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan if
they did not retreat from their false claims within 48 hours.
He said there was no company like the Capital Engineering and
Construction. The Chief Minister presented himself for ruthless accountability if misappropriation of a single penny was proven
against him, adding that the allegations were leveled by those
who were involved in getting loans worth billions of rupees
written off in the past.
The chief minister lashed out at PTI leader Jahangir Tareen
and claimed that Tareen had got bank loans written off in the
past and bought properties in London. He said he would not sit
idle until this public money was recovered and returned to
the poor and the orphan of the country.
Shehbaz said had all politicians been investigated whose
names had appeared in the Panama Papers Leaks, adding that may
had made fortunes by getting bank loans written off.
About PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan Niazi
could never substantiate his allegations of 70 billion rupees
incurred on the Metro Bus Service, adding that he was in the
habit of making false accusations against his political
adversaries.
He said the apex court had declared that former PPP Minister
Babar Awan was responsible for delay in the Nandipur Power
Project, adding that Babar Awan had made billions of rupees
through corrupt practices.
The chief minister said ‘so-called Mr Clean’ had emptied
the Bank of Punjab (BoP) through bank loans on fake identity
cards in the past and loans worth 256 billion rupees were
written off.
Regarding introduction of defamation law in the province,
the chief minister said the government would consider introducing
such a law so that simple people could be saved from allegations,
adding that politicians are regarded as thick-skinned people
and must face criticism boldly.
To a query, he said his government had not utilized any
aid from the US government after 2010, adding that he had
reduced the load-shedding to the minimum.
More adverse criticism, more motivated to serve: Shehbaz Sharif
LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Rejecting all allegations regarding