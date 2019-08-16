Month long post Hajj flights operation to commence from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):A month long post Hajj-flight operation, to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, would commence from Saturday, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP he said three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Arabian Airline would participate in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot. The flight operation would continue till September 15.