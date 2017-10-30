Month-long National Theatre festival starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):A month-long National Theatre Festival (NTF) 2017 started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), arranged by PNCA in connection with the 70 years Independence day celebrations.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah was the chief guest in the curtain raiser ceremony of the festival.

The directors, producers, theatre groups and artists from all four provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are participating in the festival.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that theatre groups from all over the country would participate in month-long National Teathre Festival 2017 to avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level.

He said that the objective of the Festival was to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a National platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

He said that PNCA was making efforts to establish its units in other cities to facilitate artists of all four provinces. He said that soon PNCA would establish its units in Peshawar and Quetta.

Jamal Shah said that artists served nation throughout life, adding that they also needed good opportunities and well established life.

He announced that PNCA was planning to establish National Film Academy to facilitate artist’s community with better facilities and opportunities.

Syed Jamal Shah said that PNCA also establish National Music Academy, adding that “our emerging signers are talented and they need little support to shine in musical field.”

He said that Music Academy would provide training opportunities to new talent of the country.

Later, the first drama of the festival was performed by Sangat Theatre group Quetta and got a big applause from the audience at PNCA auditorium.

A large number of people attended the show and lauded the performances. Sangat Theatre Group artists said that it is really exciting day for them to perform in Islamabad on National level.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal, a large number of people from different walks and life attended the first performance of the month-long theatre festival. A total 45 plays would be performed in the first festival.