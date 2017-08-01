Month-long Children Summer Camp concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday organized a concluding

ceremony of a month long Children Summer Camp of Punjabi and Brahvi languages here at Heritage Museum.

Lok Virsa, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage in collaboration with Brahvi Academy Pakistan and Federal

Directorate of Education organized a month-long Summer camp for

children.

Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed speaking on the occasion

said that the objective of the camp was to provide an orientation to

children (age 6 12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music

and festivals of Punjab and Balochistan.

“The camp was organised for creating ownership among children

regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage,” she said.

She said that it was a month-long activity where the children

were taught about the language (alphabets), culture, arts, crafts,

music, festivals, sports, etc. in different periods and in an

interactive and enjoyable manner.

The programme included 15 day classes, a 2 day interactive

workshop and 3 day educational visits to the reputed museums, i.e.

Heritage Museum, Pakistan Monument Museum and Pakistan Museum of

Natural History.

A colourful concluding ceremony was held at Lok Virsa Heritage

Museum was graced by a large number of people and parents of the

children participated in Summer camp.

A number of colourful folk musical performances and cultural

diversity shows were presented on the occasion.

The parents of children commended the efforts of Lok Virsa,

especially its Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed for infusing new

spirit in the younger generation about unity in diversity and

cultural heritage of Pakistan.