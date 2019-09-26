Money laundering must be treated like terror financing: Imran

NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the money laundered from the poor countries to the rich states must be treated like terror financing as it killed more people than the latter.

The terror financing, he said, killed people and the West was worried about it.

“Money laundering must be treated like drug money and terror financing as it kills far more people but there has to be a political will in richer countries,” the prime minister said while speaking here at the UN Trusteeship Council High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development.

He said financial flow did affect the rich countries too, but it fully devastated the poor countries and the world must realize the impact it was having in causing poverty, death and destruction in developing world.