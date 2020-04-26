MOIP to table in ECC phase one of “chota carobar imdad package”:Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):The Ministry of Industries and Production (MOIP) on Monday shall table in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the phase one of “chota carobar imdad package”.

This was said by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher in his tweet here on Sunday.

He said millions of small business and industries would benefit from this package once it was approved by ECC and cabinet.

He further said in his tweet that the ministry was also working on a collateral free financing for SME’s for phase two of the relief package.