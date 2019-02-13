Moin optimistic for Pakistan to break its WC jinx against India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Former skipper Moin Khan feels the current national team has the capability to break its World Cup jinx against India and thump the country’s maiden victory over the neighbours in the upcoming ICC mega-event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

It may be mentioned here that six previous World Cup meetings from 1992 to 2015, between the arch-rivals, have all gone in India’s favour.

“The current team is capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfaraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well,” thequint.com quoted Moin as saying.

Having himself featured in World Cup losses to India in 1992 and 1999, Moin believes Pakistan will maintain the confidence gained from defeating their rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, also in England.

“Our boys beat India in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers,” he said.

Moin feels India and England will be the teams to beat this World Cup, but is optimistic of Pakistan’s chances owing to a combination of “good spirits” and recent experience of playing big guns in the ODI game.

“This should be a very interesting World Cup and I am backing Pakistan to beat India. Our boys are in good spirits and it is good they will go into the competition after having played ODI matches against South Africa, Australia and England,” he said.

The 47-year-old supported the move to hold a three-week training camp in England before the World Cup, saying it would help the players.

“Pakistan has been one team which has done well in England in the last many years and in May-June the weather can be unpredictable and there is moisture in the pitches,” he said.

Moin, also voiced his support to Sarfraz Ahmed’s return as captain for the World Cup.

“I have seen Sarfraz lead the team and I know him since he was a junior and I have captained and coached him and I can tell you there is no better person to lead the Pakistan team than him now,” he said.