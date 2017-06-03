Moin Khan to hold Press Conference on 6th Corporate T-20 Cup’17

KARACHI, June 3 (APP): Moin Khan, former Pakistan’s Cricket captain

and Chief Executive Officer of DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) will hold a press conference on June 5 to brief the media about the 6th Corporate T-20 Cup’17 Ramzan festival.

The Media briefing will be held at DHA Sports Club at 17:30, said the

Media Coordinator Amir Akram Khan here Saturday.

An exhibition match will be played on June 8, Amir Akram said further

while the next day June 9 the tournament will start at the same venue.